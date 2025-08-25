Vientos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Vientos followed up Saturday's two-homer game with a two-run blast in the second inning to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak that's produced five home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI. For the year, he's slashing .238/.284/.412 with 12 long balls, 43 RBI and 31 runs scored across 349 plate appearances.