Vientos went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Vientos began the scoring in the contest with a solo shot in the second inning and added another solo blast in the sixth. This was the rookie's first multi-homer game of his big-league career -- he came into the contest with just six long balls over his first 236 plate appearances as a major leaguer. Vientos has demonstrated ample power in the minors, however, with 65 long balls over 245 minor-league games across the past three seasons.