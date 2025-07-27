Vientos went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Vientos made his lone hit count Saturday, delivering a two-run double in the sixth inning that provided all the offense the Mets needed in their 2-1 win. It's been a rocky follow-up to his breakout 2024 campaign, but the third baseman is currently riding a six-game hitting streak and has doubled in back-to-back games. This season, he's slashing .226/.280/.358 with 20 extra-base hits and 27 RBI over 74 games. By comparison, through his first 74 regular-season games last year, Vientos had a .275/.333/.557 line with 36 extra-base hits (17 doubles, 19 homers) and 48 RBI.