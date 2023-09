Vientos went 3-for-4 with a run, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Vientos knocked an RBI single and swiped second base in the fifth inning and later scored a run in the seventh. It was the first three-hit game of his MLB career and his third multi-hit performance this month. Vientos is slashing .218/.262/.345 with 16 RBI through 187 plate appearances on the year but he's gone 15-for-50 (.300) over his last 14 games.