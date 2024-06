Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Vientos has two homers over his last four contests after going deep in the eighth inning Sunday. The third baseman is up to seven long balls, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases while slashing .289/.344/.526 over 125 plate appearances. Vientos has operating in a starting role at the hot corner since Brett Baty was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse at the end of May.