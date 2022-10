Vientos is absent from the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Friday, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Vientos made his big-league debut Sept. 11 and won't be included on New York's roster to open the playoffs. He played in 16 games down the stretch and had a .167/.268/.278 slash line with one home run and three RBI.