Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With right-hander Aaron Nola toeing the slab for the Phillies, Mets manager Buck Showalter will roll with the lefty-hittingDaniel Vogelbach in the designated-hitter spot. Vientos has started seven of the Mets' 13 games since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, but only three of those starts have come versus right-handed pitching.