Vientos, who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, was diagnosed with left wrist inflammation after undergoing an MRI, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Vientos was sent in for the MRI after he was lifted for a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 7-4 loss due to his bothersome wrist. While he appears to have avoided a serious injury, he'll remain day-to-day heading into the Mets' four-game series in St. Louis this weekend.