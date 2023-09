Vientos (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Vientos will take a seat for the series finale after he went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk before exiting Saturday's 8-7 loss with a sore right foot. The Mets will have Labor Day off, so Vientos will get two days to move past the foot injury before the team opens its two-game set in Washington on Tuesday.