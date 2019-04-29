Vientos is slashing .225/.313/.310 through 21 games for Low-A Columbia with one home run and seven RBI.

The 19-year-old has looked a little overmatched in his first taste of full-season ball, posting a 7:22 BB:K after he managed a much more impressive 37:43 mark through 60 games in the Appy League last year. Vientos should eventually figure things out, and given his age just holding his own at this level would be a solid achievement, but the Mets' No. 4 fantasy prospect is capable of much more than treading water once things begin to click.