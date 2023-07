The Mets recalled Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With Starling Marte (head) headed for the injured list Thursday, Vientos will come up from Triple-A to fill Marte's roster spot. Vientos holds a 1.000 OPS in Syracuse but is slashing just .173/.244/.259 across 90 plate appearances in the majors throughout his career.