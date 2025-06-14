Vientos (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse early next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos landed on the injured list June 3 with a right hamstring strain, but he's been progressing quicker than initially expected and is now close to returning to a competitive setting. The Mets haven't specified how long they plan on keeping the 25-year-old infielder in the minors, though a return to Queens before the end of the month seems likely.