Vientos (groin) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Vientos was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Cardinals and will miss a second straight start. With Vientos still idle, Brett Baty will make the start at third base and bat eighth against Aaron Nola.
