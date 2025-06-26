Vientos (hamstring) said Thursday that he will be reinstated from the injured list Friday for the start of the Mets' series against Pittsburgh, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos rejoined the team in New York on Thursday after playing seven rehab games at Triple-A Syracuse, during which he went 5-for-28 with six RBI and four runs scored. He'll receive an extra day off to rest before rejoining the active roster, at which point he'll likely take over as the Mets' primary DH while making an occasional start in the infield.