Vientos was scratched from Triple-A Syracuse's lineup Tuesday due to a headache, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Rumors of a call-up began to surface after Vientos was scratched from Tuesday's lineup, but he just experienced a headache during batting practice. The 21-year-old is one of New York's top prospects and has a .282/.359/.523 slash line with 23 home runs and 73 RBI at Triple-A this year, but the organization has yet to promote him for his first taste of the big leagues.