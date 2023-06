Vientos was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

The 23-year-old appeared in just two of the Mets past six games and will now head back to Triple-A with Pete Alonso (wrist) making his return from the injured list. Vientos played in just 16 games during his month-long stint in the majors and had a .178/.224/.244 slash line in 49 plate appearances. He'll attempt to get back in track with Syracuse, where he had a 1.104 OPS prior to his promotion.