Vientos is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore.

The Orioles are starting right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, marking the fourth straight game in which Vientos is absent from the lineup while the Mets face a righty. He's gone just 2-for-27 with a 0:9 BB:K since coming off the injured list June 27 and looks to have moved into a short-side platoon role. Ronny Mauricio will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday.