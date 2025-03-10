Vientos went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

After Francisco Lindor reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Mets, Vientos crushed a Jake Irvin pitch over the fence in left-center field. It was the third baseman's first long ball of the spring, and Vientos has had a solid camp so far, batting .273 (6-for-22) with a 1:3 BB:K in eight appearances. After a breakout 2024, New York is counting on the 25-year-old to handle a spot in the heart of the batting order this season.