Vientos will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Vientos will stick in the starting nine for the fifth time in six games and is slashing .257/.289/.429 in 11 games overall since he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on July 20. With the 50-60 Mets effectively removing themselves from the National League wild-card race, the 23-year-old Vientos will likely to continue to poach work from the 30-year-old Daniel Vogelbach as the organization prioritizes the development of some of its younger players.