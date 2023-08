Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Jonathan Arauz will get the nod at third base for the series finale while Vientos gets a breather following a stretch of 10 consecutive starts. Though Vientos has taken hold of an everyday role in the aftermath of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, he's provided little value for fantasy managers. On the month, Vientos is hitting just .154 with no home runs, two RBI, one run and no stolen bases in 14 games.