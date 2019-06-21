Vientos went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for Low-A Columbia on Thursday.

The homer was his sixth of the season, but his first since May 24. Vientos has struggled in his first look at full-season ball, and things haven't been getting better for him -- he's slashing .255/.280/.404 through 12 games in June, and his 1:14 BB:K is a far cry from the strong plate discipline he displayed last year in Rookie ball. Vientos is still only 19, so he still has plenty of time to figure things out, but a second-half turnaround would go a long way towards restoring his prospect luster.