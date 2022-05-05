Vientos is hitting just .167/.282/.303 with one homer across 21 games so far this season for Triple-A Syracuse.

After he hit 25 homers in just 83 games across Double-A and Triple-A last year, expectations were high for Vientos entering this season, but he simply hasn't delivered so far. If there's a bright side to be scraped from his stats, it's that he's drawn six walks in his last six games -- a big improvement from the four he managed in the first 15 -- but the 22-year-old's prospect luster has always stemmed from his massive raw power, and that's simply been missing in action. He's striking out at a career-high clip (32.1 percent), and his 66.7 percent groundball rate as well as his 23.1 percent flyball rate are well out of line with his career norms. It sure is hard to hit the ball over the fence often when you're hitting it on the ground two-thirds of the time. The good news is that Vientos has a lengthy minor-league track record of elevating the ball, so look for him to tweak his swing and get back to what he does best.