Vientos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a loss to the Nationals.

Vientos gave New York a 3-0 lead with his two-run shot in the fourth inning, though Washington rallied late to claim victory. The long ball was Vientos' fifth over his past nine games, and he's also tallied 10 RBI during that span. The third baseman has taken hold of the primary third-base role for the Mets with a strong stat line that includes a .297/.352/.579 slash, 11 home runs, 29 RBI and 26 runs over 159 plate appearances.