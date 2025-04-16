Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Vientos will get his first day off of the season after struggling to a .145/.254/.210 batting line while failing to hit a home run through 71 plate appearances. Brett Baty will get the nod at third base Wednesday, but he's mustered a lowly .361 OPS so far this season and likely doesn't present a major threat to Vientos' standing atop the depth chart.