Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Vientos will get his first day off of the season after struggling to a .145/.254/.210 batting line while failing to hit a home run through 71 plate appearances. Brett Baty will get the nod at third base Wednesday, but he's mustered a lowly .361 OPS so far this season and likely doesn't present a major threat to Vientos' standing atop the depth chart.

More News