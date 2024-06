Vientos went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old third baseman opened the game's scoring by scorching a 409-foot solo homer off Michael Lorenzen in the second inning. Vientos has been hot since securing the hot corner in Queens when Brett Baty was demoted May 31, hitting .333 (19-for-57) with three homers, 11 runs scored and 11 RBI. Overall, Vientos is slashing .317/.375/.554 in 112 total plate appearances this season.