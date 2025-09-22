Vientos went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals before being ejected from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Vientos was run from the game after he expressed his displeasure with a third-strike call after he appeared to check his swing. The 25-year-old isn't expected to face any further punishment stemming from his ejection, but it adds to what's been a frustrating finish to the season. Vientos will head into Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs having gone 2-for-20 with eight strikeouts over his last seven games.