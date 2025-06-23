Vientos (hamstring) will remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse through at least Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets had left open the possibility of Vientos rejoining them for their four-game series against Atlanta that begins Monday, but it now appears likely that the earliest he will return is Friday in Pittsburgh for the start of a road trip. Vientos has missed most of June with a right hamstring strain and has gone 2-for-17 with a double and 3:0 K:BB in four rehab games with Syracuse.