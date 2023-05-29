Mets manager Buck Showalter said Narvaez (calf) will move his rehab assignment from High-A Brooklyn to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Showalter added that Narvaez is on pace to return from the 60-day injured list at the beginning of next week, when the backstop is first eligible for activation. Narvaez opened the season as the Mets' No. 1 catcher but played in just five games before suffering a left calf strain. He's since gotten two rehab games under his belt and will make a few more appearances for Syracuse this week, but Narvaez may have to settle for the No. 2 role once he's activated with Francisco Alvarez having provided the Mets with a major spark on offense since he was called up from Triple-A.