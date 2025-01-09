The Mets and Blackburn (back) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday.
Blackburn was eligible for arbitration for the third and final time. The veteran right-hander is recovering from back surgery but is expected to be ready for Opening Day. However, it appears unlikely at this juncture that there will be room for him in the Mets' rotation.
