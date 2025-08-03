Blackburn (shoulder) struck out three and allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Saturday in his rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse.

Blackburn has now compiled a 2.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings over four rehab starts between stops with Syracuse and the rookie-level Florida Complex League. He's been on the shelf since July 3 due to a right shoulder impingement but has been fully stretched out for over a week now, as he built up to 87 pitches in his previous rehab start before tossing 93 on Saturday. His delayed activation from the 15-day injured list seems to be a result of the Mets buying some time to decide whether he'll be part of the rotation or bullpen upon his return, and Blackburn's odds of returning as a starter may have increased after Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Giants. Frankie Montas was battered for seven earned runs in four innings in the loss and now holds a 6.68 ERA over seven starts on the season, perhaps putting him at risk of losing his spot in the rotation.