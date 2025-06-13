Blackburn is the top option on the Mets' 26-man roster to replace Kodai Senga (hamstring) in the rotation, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports.

Blackburn missed the first two-plus months of the season due to knee trouble, but the veteran right-hander has been impressive since coming off the IL, blanking the Dodgers over five innings in a spot start for his 2025 debut June 2 before recording his first career save in a long-relief stint against the Rockies on June 8. He worked over 70 pitches in both appearances, so length wouldn't be an issue if he shifts back into the rotation. The Mets will wait and see how Frankie Montas (lat) looks in his rehab start Friday before making any decisions on who will take Senga's next turn, however.