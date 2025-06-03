Blackburn pitched five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out three batters.

Blackburn was activated from the injured list Monday afternoon after missing over two months to begin the campaign due to a knee injury. The veteran right-hander faced a tough task on the road against one of the league's top offenses, but he shined with five scoreless frames during which he didn't allow any extra-base hits. Blackburn was in line for the win upon his departure, but the game ended up going to an extra frame after Edwin Diaz blew a save chance in the ninth frame. Blackburn was able to toss 77 pitches (49 strikes) in his season debut, so his limitations weren't major despite the extended time off. He's lined up to face the Rockies in Colorado in his next start.