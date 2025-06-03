Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Blackburn is likely to move into a relief role after the right-hander started in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

The Mets opted to go with a six-man rotation this week featuring Blackburn, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's contest to make his 2025 debut with the big club. Despite missing more than two months of action due to right knee inflammation, Blackburn was effective in his start, striking out three batters while scattering three hits and one walk over five scoreless innings. The performance apparently won't be enough to compel the Mets to keep Blackburn around in the rotation, as off days the next two Mondays will create a built-in rest day for each for the team's five starters and will lessen the need for a sixth starter. The Mets have a stretch of 13 games in 13 days from June 17 through June 29 in which they could look to add a sixth starter back into the mix, but Frankie Montas (lat) could be ready to return from the 60-day IL by then and may be prioritized over Blackburn.