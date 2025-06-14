Blackburn retired one batter and was charged with four earned runs on four hits in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

Prior to the contest, manager Carlos Mendoza told Mike Puma of the New York Post that Blackburn would enter the rotation Wednesday in Atlanta in place of the injured Kodai Senga (hamstring), but the Mets still elected to make Blackburn available out of the bullpen for one more game. He replaced starter Clay Holmes to begin the sixth inning and promptly squandered the Mets' 5-1 lead. Despite the poor showing, Blackburn's rotation spot appears safe for at least one turn after Frankie Montas (lat) had a rough rehab start at Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, but the fact that the duo are on the same schedule means a switch could happen at any time.