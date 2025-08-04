Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Blackburn (shoulder) will make another rehab start Friday, Joe Pantorno of amNewYork reports.

Blackburn looks ready, having collected a 2.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings over four rehab starts. However, the Mets aren't ready to remove Frankie Montas from the rotation at this point, so they'll kick the can down the road and have Blackburn make another rehab start. Blackburn has been out since early July with a right shoulder impingement.