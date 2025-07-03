The Mets placed Blackburn on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder impingement, retroactive to Monday.

Blackburn wasn't able to make it past the first inning of his last start -- partially because he had to sit for 89 minutes during a rain delay before coming out for the second frame, during which he allowed three runs on five consecutive hits. He now seems to have also come away from his latest outing with a shoulder injury, which will cause him to remain on the injured list through the All-Star break. He'll be joined on the IL by Dedniel Nunez (elbow), and the Mets will bring up Justin Hagenman and Rico Garcia to fill the openings on their pitching staff.