Mets' Paul Blackburn: Ready for activation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackburn (shoulder) threw 87 pitches (56 strikes) for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.
The veteran righty has looked good on his rehab stint, and over two appearances for Syracuse he's posted an 11:2 K:BB in 11.1 innings with a 1.59 ERA. While the Mets have Blackburn stretched out for a potential starting role, there doesn't appear to be room for him in the big-league rotation at the moment, and the team won't need a sixth starter until the second half of August due to frequent off days. Frankie Montas could get bumped to a long relief role, but Blackburn is the more likely candidate to move to the bullpen once he gets activated.
More News
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Rehab starting at rookie level•
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Ticketed for rehab stint•
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Starts playing catch Sunday•
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Will resume throwing next week•
-
Mets' Paul Blackburn: Placed on injured list•