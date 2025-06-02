The Mets activated Blackburn (knee) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Blackburn is set to start Monday's game against the Dodgers in what will be his season debut for the Mets after he recovered from right knee inflammation. The veteran right-hander will be part of a six-man rotation for at least this week.
