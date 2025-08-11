Blackburn (shoulder) threw 5.2 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran righty built up to 97 pitches (61 strikes) in the outing, but the Mets still have yet to make a decision on when he will rejoin the big-league roster. Blackburn's rehab assignment ends Aug. 20, so if the team does decide to have him make one more start in the minors, it will be his final one. Over five starts since kicking off his rehab stint July 17, Blackburn's posted a 2.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 26 innings, and he could represent an upgrade in the New York rotation over Frankie Montas, who has failed to last five innings in three straight trips to the mound while stumbling to a 10.32 ERA.