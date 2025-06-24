Blackburn (0-2) yielded three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Blackburn gave up a run in the second inning, followed by two in the third, including a solo shot by Ronald Acuna. It was Blackburn's second straight loss and he failed to complete five innings in either of those outings. After tossing five scoreless frames in his season debut, he's been tagged with 14 runs (13 earned) over his last 12.2 innings, resulting in a 6.62 ERA. On the bright side, he generated a season-high 14 whiffs Monday. Blackburn is currently slated to take the mound in Pittsburgh this weekend.