Blackburn (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday before beginning a rehab assignment at Single-A Port St. Lucie after the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

With Kodai Senga rejoining the rotation Friday and Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) expected back Sunday, the Mets don't need to rush Blackburn back to patch over holes in the rotation. The 31-year-old right-hander should still be ready to come off the IL in late July, but it will likely be in a long relief role.