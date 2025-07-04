Mets' Paul Blackburn: Will resume throwing next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackburn (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing until early next week, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran right-hander landed on the injured list Thursday due to a shoulder impingement, but the Mets don't seem concerned about the severity of the issue. Blackburn could be ready to rejoin the roster in late July, but he may not have a rotation spot waiting for him if Kodai Senga (hamstring) and Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) are back off the IL before he is.
