Mauricio will begin the season with Low-A Columbia, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

This could be viewed as an aggressive assignment for the 18-year-old, but it's not surprising given that Mauricio held his own at Rookie ball in 2018. The Mets' No. 4 fantasy prospect is still filling out and is a long way from being major-league ready, but he has the upside to be a force if he grows into his power without losing the ability to make contact he's already displayed against older competition.

