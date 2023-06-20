Mauricio (ankle) returned to the Triple-A Syracuse lineup Wednesday and has appeared in each of the affiliate's last five games, going 8-for-21 with three home runs, three walks, six RBI, four runs and two stolen bases during that stretch.

Mauricio had been tending to a bone bruise in his left ankle coming out of a June 10 doubleheader, but he missed only a few days before he was cleared to resume playing. The 22-year-old switch-hitting middle infielder has immediately resumed raking at Syracuse and is now holding down a .325/.368/.546 slash line across 291 plate appearances this season. In addition to seeing time at both second base and shortstop, Mauricio has also picked up three starts in left field, giving him another potential pathway to playing time when the Mets likely bring him up to the big leagues at some point later this summer.