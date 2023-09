Mauricio was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Mauricio is playing second base and batting ninth for the Mets on Friday versus the Mariners in his major-league debut. The 22-year-old has batted .292/.346/.506 with 23 home runs and 24 stolen bases this season with Syracuse. A switch-hitter, Mauricio is expected to see most of his playing time at second base but is capable of handling shortstop, third base and left field, as well.