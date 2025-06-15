Mauricio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Rays.

Mauricio struck out in two of his four plate appearances, but he made the most of his lone hit with a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning. It was the second long ball and second RBI of the campaign for the young infielder, who has gone 1-for-13 at the plate over his past four games. Mauricio is batting just .188 through 36 plate appearances, but he's getting consistent playing time, starting in seven of the Mets' past eight contests.