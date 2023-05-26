Mauricio might get called up to take over the starting job at second base with the Mets, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old's .348/.384/.586 slash line at Triple-A this season makes a good case for promotion all on its own, but the Mets are also getting little production out of the left field duo of Mark Canha and Tommy Pham. Moving Jeff McNeil out to left on a full-time basis would then open up the keystone for Mauricio, adding another top prospect to a Mets youth movement that already features Francisco Alvarez at catcher, Brett Baty at third base and Mark Vientos in a utility/DH role.