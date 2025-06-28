Mauricio remained on the 26-man roster after Mark Vientos (hamstring) was activated from the injured list, getting the start at second base Friday against the Pirates and going 1-for-3 with a walk.

The 24-year-old was a candidate to get optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse when Vientos got healthy, but Mauricio's recent performance earned him a reprieve -- he's hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-24 (.33) with a double and a homer. He also has a 1:8 BB:K during that time however, and plate discipline remains the biggest obstacle between Mauricio and a true breakout. With Vientos and Brett Baty handling third base and DH reps, the Mets are keeping Mauricio in the lineup at the keystone while Jeff McNeil plays center field, but the roster will get even more crowded when Jesse Winker (oblique) rejoins the team in the next week or two. If Mauricio seems likely to fall into a bench role at that point, a return to Triple-A might be the best route for his development.