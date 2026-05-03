Mauricio suffered a fractured left thumb in Saturday's loss to the Angels and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mauricio suffered the injury diving into first base on an infield single in the top of the seventh inning. He was replaced on defense in the bottom half of the frame and now appears set to miss extended time. With Francisco Lindor (calf) out multiple weeks, the Mets are in a dire situation at shortstop after Mauricio was just called up last week to fill in for Lindor. Bo Bichette moved to shortstop Saturday following Mauricio's departure and could be in line to fill in there for the immediate future.