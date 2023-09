Mauricio went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

The 22-year-old had the least impressive night of the four Mets rookies in the lineup, but his two-out single in the eighth inning gave Mauricio his first career RBI. He's gone an impressive 6-for-15 (.400) in four games since his promotion with a double and two steals, and Mauricio figures to be a fixture at second base for New York over the final month of the season.